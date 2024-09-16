Cowboys viciously trolled by Saints fans at facility day after loss
New Orleans Saints fans are having a little too much fun after delivering a 44-19 shellacking to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday.
As Cowboys fans continue to deal with the embarrassing loss, Saints fans strolled up to the team's facility, The Star, in Frisco on Monday afternoon.
Cowboys beat writer Joseph Hoyt shared videos of a small group of Saints fans at the facility to troll Dallas.
In one video, a fan can be seen strolling across the field outside of the facility and waving a Saints fan at midfield.
In another, a Saints fan can be seen stomping on the star logo in celebration.
According to Hoyt, a fan said he was there to conduct a wellness check.
Ouch.
Dealing with a loss like the Cowboys suffered in Week 2 is never easy and this doesn't help. Judging by some of the other nonsense on social media on Monday, X is not a safe space if you're a fan of the 'Boys.
Let's hope things turn out better next week.
