Dallas Cowboys home loss blowout trend should be alarming everyone
During the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys didn’t lose a home game in 2023. That led to plenty of confidence as they secured the No. 2 seed and were set to play one game at AT&T Stadium — and maybe more — in the postseason.
Fans know that confidence was gone by the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers.
The road team was far more aggressive and won 48-32.
MORE: DaRon Bland injury update appears promising at Cowboys practice
As bad as the final score was, the Cowboys were down 27-0 before finally scoring. That’s become a trend as they’ve been blown out in 25 percent of their last 16 home games according to Craig Miller of The Ticket.
This includes their latest home loss to the New Orleans Saints, which looked an awful lot like their playoff performance against Green Bay.
Dallas wound up losing 44-19 but in all honesty, the Saints could have hit 60 points if they kept their foot on the gas.
Dallas is at home again this weekend with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens coming to Arlington, Texas. At 0-2, the Ravens are going to be a desperate team which could make them more dangerous than they normally are.
Hopefully Dallas will be ready to match that energy but this stat proves that might not be the case.
