Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 2 risers and fallers
The Dallas Cowboys had several players whose stock plummeted in Week 1, with only a few seeing a rise.
In a game where nearly every Cowboys player struggled, here are the key stock risers and fallers from the first week.
Risers
Jalen Tolbert, WR
After experiencing a drop in stock during Week 1, Jalen Tolbert emerged as one of the few bright spots in the Cowboys' disappointing loss to the Saints.
He recorded six catches on nine targets for 82 yards, a stark improvement compared to his one catch for 12 yards on two targets in the previous game.
The Cowboys will need Tolbert to step up against the Ravens in what could be a high-scoring matchup, especially with top target CeeDee Lamb also dealing with an injury.
Luke Schoonmaker, TE
While there weren't many standout performances in the Cowboys' loss, Luke Schoonmaker had a solid game in his first career start with Jake Ferguson sidelined due to injury. He recorded six catches for 43 yards, including a long of 15 yards.
Schoonmaker's performance was encouraging. It’s even more promising, given his draft class has yet to make a significant impact on the team.
Cooper Beebe, C
This success is largely due to the consistency of Cooper Beebe in his first two career starts at center. Beebe has been one of the few players who has shown real consistency this season, which is even more impressive considering he's learning a new position at the highest level.
Beebe allowed zero pressures in Week 1, and in Week 2, he had just one pressure allowed against the New Orleans Saints. In total, he has allowed just one pressure through 87 pass-blocking snaps.
Fallers
Mazi Smith, DL
Mazi Smith stood out in Week 2, but for all the wrong reasons, earning the fourth-worst PFF grade among Cowboys players with a score of 30.1.
His performance is particularly disappointing given the Cowboys' first-round investment in 2023, highlighting a lack of improvement in 2024.
Cowboys Running Backs
The Cowboys running backs combined for a meager 17 carries, gaining just 57 yards with zero touchdowns. However, they had a decent outing in the receiving game, combining for seven catches and 51 yards.
The performance was especially concerning given the struggles of the Cowboys' defense, which couldn’t stop anything. The running game failed to provide support, unable to keep the defense off the field.
It seems more evident than ever that the Cowboys should have made a bigger splash at running back in the offseason, and now it may be too late for them to significantly improve at the position.
Dak Prescott, QB
No one in their right mind expected Dak Prescott to single-handedly win that game, as most quarterbacks would have struggled in the situation at hand.
However, Prescott signed a massive contract just two weeks ago, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history, and his lackluster performance isn’t helping his critics who question his ability to win tough games.
The two interceptions were avoidable, and the Cowboys have settled for eight field goals in the first two games of the season.
