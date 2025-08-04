Cowboys defense won't face Stafford in joint practice with Rams
In his debut scrimmage as Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus won't have the services of holdout pass-rusher Micah Parsons. He also, however, won't have to face an elite quarterback.
When the Los Angeles Rams visit Oxnard on Tuesday for a joint training camp practice session, Rams' starting quarterback Matthew Stafford won't participate because of a lingering back injury. In his place the Rams' No. 1 offense will led by veteran backup Jimmy Garroppolo.
Former University of Georgia star and former fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett will also get reps at quarterback for coach Sean McVay's squad.
MORE: Cowboys' Dak Prescott named among blockbuster contracts teams will regret signing
Though head coach Brian Schottenheimer has yet to unveil his plans for the scrimmage, Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be in uniform.
Eberflus' unit, which features new faces in pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr., cornerback Kaiir Elam and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., will still be tested despite Stafford's absence. The Rams spot a star-studded receiving corps led by Puka Nacua and veteran Davante Adams.
For what it's worth, last season Eberflus' Chicago Bears beat Stafford's Rams 24-18, holding the quarterback to 224 passing yards while intercepting him once and producing three sacks.
Despite the high-profile absence of Parsons, Cowboys fans are anxious to see Eberflus' defense. in eight of the past 12 seasons he's involved in the NFL, his defenses have finished in the Top 10. In his final two seasons with the Cowboys (2016-17) working under coordinator Rod Marinelli, the Cowboys finished No. 1 and then No. 8 against the run.
MORE: Draft analyst makes bold prediction about Dallas Cowboys’ first-round pick
"One of my mentors used to say, 'No house guests,' Coach Marinelli, and that's true," Eberflus said earlier in camp. "That starts with we'll be a good tackling team when our corners tackle, and that's important because all the schemes now make your corners tackle. Our guys will be a good tackling bunch, and we'll work on that daily."
In their first live action against an opposing team, Eberflus' Cowboys won't get to lay a hand on the one the NFL' s best quarterbacks.
