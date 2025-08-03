Draft analyst makes bold prediction about Dallas Cowboys’ first-round pick
With the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys decided to play it safe. They didn't go after a flashy receiver as expected, but instead went with Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
There were no complaints about Booker as a player, which makes sense considering how dominant he was during his tenure with the Crimson Tide. The only real concern was how high he was selected, with guards not often viewed as being worthy of such a high selection.
Several months removed from the draft, the selection is seen in a more positive light. Booker has been performing well and has all the tools to be a starting guard. Now, the only question is how much the team should expect from him during his rookie campaign.
According to The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner, they should have high expectations. Baumgardner said he likes the move more now than he did when it was announced, adding that Booker could be a "dominant interior presence."
"The more I’ve considered this one, the more I’ve liked it. Initially, I thought No. 12 was too high for Booker, but he was easily the most physically impressive run blocker this class had outside of Campbell and Membou. And I don’t care that he’s guard-only," says Baumgardner.
"If Booker stays in good shape weight-wise, he can be a dominant interior presence. He can also help change an offensive culture.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has used the "culture" phrase throughout the offseason and praised Booker's leadership. A former team captain at Alabama, he's expected to bring the same work ethic to Dallas, which can have a lasting impact.
