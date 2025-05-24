Dallas Cowboys defender goes viral for being insanely jacked at OTAs
The new era of Dallas Cowboys football is officially underway, and the first few OTAs with Brian Schottenheimer leading the way have people buzzing.
Schottenheimer has fully embraced his role as an NFL head coach, and players can't stop raving about the impact on "culture" he is making in the Cowboys locker room. It was long overdue.
One of the new players in Dallas who has had nothing but praise for "Coach Schotty" is defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who reunites with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who held the same role with the Jets while Thomas played in New York.
Thomas has been putting in the work as he enters the next chapter of his career and fans are taking notice. Thomas went viral during the first week of OTAs with fans blown away by his insanely jacked physique.
Thomas is entering his ninth season in the league, and he is in better shape than ever.
Some Cowboys fans were even joking about the 29-year-old Thomas' physique, comparing him to The Incredible Hulk.
This isn't the first time that Thomas has been compared to a popular figure since joining the Cowboys, with many pointing out he is Dak Prescott's doppelganger.
Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets. He played some of his best football during that tenure, even recording 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
It looks like he is ready to make an immediate impact with his new team, and fans can't wait to see him hit the field this season.
