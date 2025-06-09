Cowboys' defensive 'triplets' fly under-the-radar in NFL rankings
The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of stars on either side of the ball, but the team's defensive standouts are continuing to fly under the radar.
While there is no denying Micah Parsons' talent, the Cowboys being plagued by injuries has left some of the team's top talents forgotten. In a recent article, SI.com ranked the top defensive trios in the NFL, with the Cowboys landing in the bottom third.
The Cowboys' "defensive triplets" included Micah Parsons, DeMarvion Overshown, DaRon Bland.
Star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa was a noticeable absence.
Last season, Overshown suffered a second straight season-ending knee injury, while Bland missed the first part of the year with a foot injury suffered during training camp.
"It’s strange ranking a team with Parsons this low," Si writes.
"But there’s a possibility that Overshown will miss the entire 2025 season after his breakout year ended with a significant knee injury, and Bland struggled to return to top form due to a foot injury sustained in training camp last summer."
If there is any silver lining for Dallas, it's that Micah Parsons has said he plans on showing up for the team's minicamp which begins this week, despite his lack of a new contract, which is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
