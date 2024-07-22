Dallas Cowboys delay Jerry Jones training camp press conference
On Wednesday the Dallas Cowboys will report for training camp in Oxnard, California, thus kicking off the final phase of their offseason program before the beginning of their 2024 campaign. Every year at that time team owner Jerry Jones gives a press conference, but this time around it's going to be a little bit later than usual.
According to a report by Calvin Watkins at the Dallas Morning News, the opening training camp press conference that Jones usually participates in along with executive vice president Stephen Jones will be coming on Saturday rather than Wednesday.
The reason why is Jones is currently involved in a paternity trial.
"Normally the first training camp news conference occurs midweek. But Jerry Jones, his wife Gene and their three adult childrencould be called to testify in a case against a woman who alleges she is the biological daughter of Jerry Jones."
Jones has accused Alexandra Davis and her mother Cynthia of breaching a settlement established back in 1998.
Once Jerry does take the podium he will most likely be asked about the two most-pressing issues facing the team off the field: contract extensions for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Apparently Lamb's deal is the team's top priority right now, but they have also made clear they don't want Dak to hit free agency when his contract expires next March.
Dallas has plenty of incentive to get both deals done. At the moment they have around $12 million in cap space remaining for the 2024 season, according to Over the Cap. An extension for Prescott could save the team over $22 million in cap space, and almost $13.5 million on a new deal for Lamb.
