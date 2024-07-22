Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys delay Jerry Jones training camp press conference

The usual state-of-the-star union address from team owner Jerry Jones will come later than usual

Tim Weaver

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 5, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 5, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. / (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday the Dallas Cowboys will report for training camp in Oxnard, California, thus kicking off the final phase of their offseason program before the beginning of their 2024 campaign. Every year at that time team owner Jerry Jones gives a press conference, but this time around it's going to be a little bit later than usual.

According to a report by Calvin Watkins at the Dallas Morning News, the opening training camp press conference that Jones usually participates in along with executive vice president Stephen Jones will be coming on Saturday rather than Wednesday.

The reason why is Jones is currently involved in a paternity trial.

"Normally the first training camp news conference occurs midweek. But Jerry Jones, his wife Gene and their three adult childrencould be called to testify in a case against a woman who alleges she is the biological daughter of Jerry Jones."

Jones has accused Alexandra Davis and her mother Cynthia of breaching a settlement established back in 1998.

Once Jerry does take the podium he will most likely be asked about the two most-pressing issues facing the team off the field: contract extensions for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Apparently Lamb's deal is the team's top priority right now, but they have also made clear they don't want Dak to hit free agency when his contract expires next March.

Dallas has plenty of incentive to get both deals done. At the moment they have around $12 million in cap space remaining for the 2024 season, according to Over the Cap. An extension for Prescott could save the team over $22 million in cap space, and almost $13.5 million on a new deal for Lamb.

--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI-- 

Troy’s No. 8: Lamar Jackson challenging Troy Aikman’s trademark attempt

Micah’s the Man: Cowboys star lands in top 10 of prominent list

Feeling the Frustration:Stephen Jones gets why fans are upset. Does it matter? 

Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tim Weaver

TIM WEAVER

Home/News