Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown appears to be switching numbers, finally
It seems as if Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has finally come to his senses. At least in one instance.
Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown wore the jersey number zero during his collegiate days at Texas but has been No. 13 since joining the Cowboys in 2023. He wanted to return to his old number and become “Agent 0” once again, but Jones said no.
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys QB makes wild claim about arm strength
The reasoning was terrible, but par for the course with Jones, who claimed that was “Rowdy’s number.”
Surprisingly, the typically business savvy Jones was preventing Overshown from creating a potential top-selling jersey to keep the number zero on the mascot — even though it’s highly likely that there’s not a single fan who even knew Rowdy had a number.
Thankfully, that appears to be changing with Clarence Hill Jr. saying “Agent 0 is returning.”
Hill even assured fans this wouldn’t have anything to do with the mascot, leaving just one conclusion.
It’s not the first time the number change has been teased this offseason either. Overshown himself took to social media to drop hints that a change was coming.
We have to wait for the official announcement could happen but it’s safe to say these jerseys will sell out in a hurry.
