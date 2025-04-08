New Dallas Cowboys QB makes wild claim about arm strength
Before ever becoming a starter, new Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton has already gone viral multiple times throughout his football career for his unparalleled arm strength.
In fact, upon his trade to Dallas, many of those videos resurfaced again - including one of him casually throwing the ball 85 yards with seemingly minimal effort- causing social media from Cowboys fans and NFL personalities alike.
And it doesn't appear that excitement will stop anytime soon.
Earlier this month in the aftermath of the trade, Milton added even more fuel to the fire during an interview with DallasCowboys.com, making a wild claim that he could 'easily' throw the ball even further than he has shown on tape.
"Right now, I probably got 95 for you." Milton told Tommy Yarrish of his armstrenghth.
Truthfully, 95 yards through the air sounds like a tall tale. Especially when considering the record for the longest completion by air yards in NFL history is held by Baker Mayfield with a 66.4-yard hail mary according to NFL.com's Next Gen Stats.
In conjunction with that, the longest non-hail mary completion by air yards since 2016 was completed by Anthony Richardson last season with a 65.3 yard pass to Alec Pierce for a touchdown.
Yes, Milton is claiming he can throw it an entire third of the field farther than those plays - which are two of the best throws in NFL history.
Could Milton hit a 95-yard throw on a dime to a receiver? That might be more difficult. Then again, he did hit his viral 85-yard throw with remarkable precision, though it wasn't with a pass rush in his face or in a live game situation.
Either way, if Milton does ever get the chance to hit the field with the Cowboys, fans will certainly be hoping to see exactly what his arm can do with a football.
