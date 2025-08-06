Cowboys DL coach praises leadership of Micah Parsons during contract dispute
The Dallas Cowboys and offseason contract disputes go together better than peanut butter and jelly. This offseason has been no different with the negotiations between Micah Parsons and the front office.
Even though Parsons isn't participating in camp, the Cowboys leader has showed up for practice every single day.
MORE: Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones haven't spoken since trade request
The headlines regarding Parsons could be a distraction to most teams. But according to Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, Parsons has been awesome throughout camp.
"He's been great. He puts his two cents in when he sees something or gives some great indicators on, 'Hey, expect this. Hey, look at the tackle on this.' He's giving great indicators to the guys across the board. The other thing I would say that's probably never going to be shown is he's taken some guys under his wing and had some one-on-ones with them whether it was in the weight room, getting their body to go out to practice, or whether it was in the meeting room. He's done a really good job with picking his spots to get one on one with guys and really put his arm around them and just help them and show them the way and give them information. The guys have been really appreciative of that," said Whitecotton.
It should be no surprise that Parsons is the ultimate leader. If only Jerry Jones could see what everyone else sees in Parsons.
