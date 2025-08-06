Could Micah Parsons trade emulate dynasty altering Herschel Walker deal?
The Dallas Cowboys altered the course of their franchise in 1989 when they traded running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings for five players and six draft picks.
With those picks, Dallas wound up with superstars such as running back Emmitt Smith, defensive tackle Russell Maryland, and safety Darren Woodson. That paved the way for their three titles in the early 1990s.
Fast-forward to 2025 and the Cowboys have another superstar player being discussed in massive trade predictions. Micah Parsons asked to be dealt following stalled negotiations and while Dallas hasn’t been willing to move him, it’s still interesting to think about what they would get in return.
That was the subject of a recent mailbag question on the team’s official website. Writers were specifically asked if a Parsons trade could be similar to the Walker deal. Both Mickey Spagnola and Tommy Yarrish said they don’t see that happening. Yarrish even said he can’t see such a trade ever being duplicated.
”There will never be another Herschel Walker like trade in the NFL. That said, the only time I would start even listening to any trade offers for Micah Parsons would be if I was offered a haul similar to what the Cowboys got for Walker,” Yarrish said.
“Part of what made the Herschel trade so great for Dallas was the fact that they hit on so many of the draft picks they gave up. That's not always the case, and there's an element of luck to it as well.”
Dallas has been solid in the draft as of late, so they could feasibly become strong contenders if they hit on every pick obtained in a Parsons trade. Still, he’s a sure thing and a game wrecker, which makes it tough to see a package worthy of making the move.
