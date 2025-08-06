Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones haven't spoken since trade request
Dallas Cowboys fans are hoping for a resolution between superstar Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones as the two sides continue to spar over contract negotiations. After Jerry Jones publicly criticized his star player, Parsons officially requested a trade.
Parsons and his team are reportedly "very serious" about the trade request as tensions continue to build.
Unfortunately, there is no end to the contract saga in sight.
Following Tuesday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Jones spoke about the Parsons situation and made it clear that the two sides remain far apart. In fact, they haven't even had talks since Parsons requested a trade.
"Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says nobody from the front office has contacted Micah Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta," NFL insider Ed Werder wrote on X.
"Jones also said he hasn’t spoken to Parsons since his public trade request on Friday."
The contract saga could have ended immediately if Jones had picked up the phone to call Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, but Jones' stubborness has kept things from progressing.
And with the season rapidly approaching, we will have to wait and see if Jones can do damage control and secure a long-term deal so Parsons does not miss any games. There's no word on whether Parsons will actually sit out during the regular season without a new deal, but Jerry Jones needs to do his part to act in good faith and smooth the relationship over.
