Cowboys dominate NFL when it comes to All-Pro selections in NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys front office can sometimes be the forefront of a lot of heat when it comes to fans and the media.
Owner Jerry Jones seems to believe that good and bad press are always great for the franchise, so being the butt of the joke can sometimes pay off.
However, no one can say that the Cowboys don't bring in great talent. X user Dan Rogers recently shared a statistic about the Cowboys' draft history that proves this team has been great at selecting talent.
According to Rogers, the Cowboys have drafted 10 All-Pro players in the first round of the NFL Draft over the last 15 years. That means the team has a 67% hit rate on drafting an All-Pro in the first round.
The list of talent the Cowboys have selected in that time span includes Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliot, and recently retired and soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Famer, Zack Martin.
Now, the franchise is hoping that 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton and 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker will join that elite list of names.
This incredible stat will undoubtedly now be used against the Cowboys as fans will poke fun at the franchise having all that talent with very little postseason success. However, some franchises don't even get to enjoy good players while they stink. The Cowboys should celebrate this.
