Cowboys Country

Cowboys dominate NFL when it comes to All-Pro selections in NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are schooling the rest of the NFL when it comes to selecting future All-Pros in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Tyler Reed

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Micah Parsons is displayed on the video board after being selected as the 12th pick by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Micah Parsons is displayed on the video board after being selected as the 12th pick by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys front office can sometimes be the forefront of a lot of heat when it comes to fans and the media.

Owner Jerry Jones seems to believe that good and bad press are always great for the franchise, so being the butt of the joke can sometimes pay off.

RELATED: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's spot in Top 100 Players of 2025 revealed

However, no one can say that the Cowboys don't bring in great talent. X user Dan Rogers recently shared a statistic about the Cowboys' draft history that proves this team has been great at selecting talent.

According to Rogers, the Cowboys have drafted 10 All-Pro players in the first round of the NFL Draft over the last 15 years. That means the team has a 67% hit rate on drafting an All-Pro in the first round.

The list of talent the Cowboys have selected in that time span includes Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliot, and recently retired and soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Famer, Zack Martin.

Tyler Booke
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he is selected by the Dallas Cowboys. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, the franchise is hoping that 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton and 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker will join that elite list of names.

This incredible stat will undoubtedly now be used against the Cowboys as fans will poke fun at the franchise having all that talent with very little postseason success. However, some franchises don't even get to enjoy good players while they stink. The Cowboys should celebrate this.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with the team in one bizarre area

Dallas Cowboys given mediocre grade for 2025 NFL offseason

What should Cowboys fans expect from Jaydon Blue in rookie year?

Cowboys' Tyler Booker offers epic quote when asked about viral camp video

PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News