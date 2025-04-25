Meet Tyler Booker: Dallas Cowboys No. 12 Overall NFL Draft Pick
The Dallas Cowboys selected Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night, adding a much-needed weapon to their offense for star quarterback Dak Prescott.
Last season, the Cowboys offensive line struggled mightily in the wake of the retirement of Zack Martin and needed to address it in some way on Thursday night. Now they have found that replacement with a powerful earth-moving guard in Booker.
With that in mind, let's take a look at what we know about Booker.
Big Shoes to Fill
Tyler Booker is going to have no small shoes to fill when he walks into the locker room in Arlington. Last season, Cowboys future Hall-of-Famer Zack Martin elected to retire after a legendary career with America's team.
That left a gaping hole in the interior of the offensive line that needed addressing, and Booker is now being called on to fill it.
Fortunately for the Cowboys, he has some skins on the wall himself, being named a first team All-American in 2024, and earned back-to-back first-team All-SEC nods in 2023 and 2024.
Fierce Competitor
Booker fits the mold of what the Cowboys are looking for in an offensive linemen to a tee, embracing a violent and aggressive mentality to punish his opponents upfront.
"It's legal assault out there, and I love football because the brand of football that I play, I make guys not love football anymore," Booker said. "I do that every down by just giving it my all and letting them know I'm not gonna let up. The thing I love most about football is taking the love away from other people."
And if the Cowboys are going to improve their rushing attack next season, that is exactly the type of personality they need to embrace.
Elite College Production
In three seasons with the Tide, Booker played 2,007 offensive snaps and gave up just two sacks. He also allowed just 21 pressures through that time. Last season with the Tide, he played mostly at left guard but did have the flexibility to move out to tackle, just like Martin did during his time in Dallas.
With Alabama, he helped pave the way for a dynamic rushing attack that averaged 4.63 yards per carry and scored 41 touchdowns on the ground.
