Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's spot in Top 100 Players of 2025 revealed
The Dallas Cowboys made quarterback Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL last season for one reason: They trust him.
The 2024 season was supposed to be the year where Prescott led the Cowboys back to postseason success, and former Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy would finally etch his name in the legacy of the Cowboys franchise.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tabbed 'long shot' in 2025 NFL MVP race
However, a hamstring injury would sideline Prescott for the majority of the season, and McCarthy felt that it was the right time to part ways with the franchise after a 7-10 season.
It wasn't the season it was meant to be for Prescott and his team. However, players around the league still believe Prescott is one of the best in the game.
On Monday, it was revealed that Prescott was voted the 79th best player in the league. The NFL's annual countdown of the Top 100 players in the league has finally found a place for the Cowboys quarterback.
Being the 79th best player while also holding one of the largest contracts in the NFL isn't what anyone dreamed of before last offseason. However, this countdown bases most of its opinions on what the player did the season before.
So, before the Dak bashing can begin, fans need to take into account that he missed most of last season. Prescott is a proven franchise quarterback, and he'll have the chance to remind everyone this season.
