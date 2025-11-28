New mock draft projects Cowboys Round 1 pick that would infuriate fan base

The Dallas Cowboys don't have many selections in the upcoming NFL draft after sending a second-round pick to the New York Jets in the Quinnen Williams trade and a third-rounder to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the George Pickens deal.

Both moves have been excellent for Dallas, which makes it worth being thin on picks. They also have two selections in Round 1, meaning they can still have a quality draft.

While fans have appreciated the work done by the front office in recent years, their faith will be tested if a recent 7-round mock draft from Pro Football Sports Network's Ian Cummings. With the 14th overall pick, Cummings has Dallas taking a talented player, but it's not a flashy position that he targets.

Round 1, Pick 14: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Utah Utes OT Caleb Lomu in pass protection. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Cowboys took Alabama guard Tyler Booker, which was a shock to the fan base following an offseason full of speculation centered on wide receivers. This year, those same fans will be zeroed in on defensive players, which might lead to some frustration if Caleb Lomu is the pick.

"Cowboys fans may crash out after seeing me spend their first Round 1 pick on yet another offensive lineman, but hear me out: The value at defensive positions of need isn’t great here, and Terence Steele is set to potentially be a cap casualty," Cummings said.

"With how important Dak Prescott and the offense have been this year, there’s nothing to lose investing up front, and Caleb Lomu has the athleticism, leverage acquisition, flexibility, and power in the run game to be an impact starter."

Cummings added that Lomu could be the right tackle for Dallas, but also has the ability to move to the left side. If he took that spot, it would allow Tyler Guyton to move to right tackle, which is where he was more comfortable playing during his collegiate career.

With their second pick, which is No. 24 overall, Cummings has the Cowboys taking Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood. That's a great fit, and an excellent value, but it would be a tough sell to kick things off with an offensive lineman once again.

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play, stopping the New Mexico State offense. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

