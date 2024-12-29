Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles live stream: How to watch NFL Week 17 online
Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season is close to wrapping up with a full slate of Sunday games. In the early afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles sit at 12-3 on the season and are aiming to lock up the NFC East title, while the Cowboys (7-8) still have a chance to end the season with a winning record and can play the spoiler role.
The game was originally scheduled for the late-afternoon slate, but was flexed to the 1:00 p.m. ET slot.
Entering the Week 17 clash, the Eagles are strong 7.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under is set for 37.5 total points.
All of the information you need to watch Sunday afternoon's NFC East showdown can be seen below.
Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 17: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Eagles -7.5 | O/U: 37.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Eagles Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
