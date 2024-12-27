Cowboys Country

Cowboys' final injury report for Week 17 vs. Eagles: 3 players ruled out

The Dallas Cowboys released the team's final injury report for the Week 17 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, with three players ruled out and 7 questionable.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits on the bench before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits on the bench before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys will head to the City of Brotherly Love for an NFC East showdown with the rival Philadelphia Eagles in the penultimate week of the 2024-25 NFL regular season.

Dallas will be hitting the road short-handed after announcing star receiver CeeDee Lamb will be shut down for the remainder of the year due to a nagging shoulder injury.

Lamb becomes the fifth Pro Bowler on the Cowboys roster to be ruled out for the rest of the season, joining star quarterback Dak Prescott, offensive lineman Zack Martin, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, and cornerback Trevon Diggs.

MORE: Jerry Jones reveals if CeeDee Lamb shoulder injury will require surgery

The star pass catcher is one of three players who have been ruled out for the game, while seven players are listed as questionable.

A full look at the team's final injury report of the week can be seen below.

Defensive backs Kemon Hall and Amani Oruwariye have also been ruled out, while wide receivers Jalen Brooks and Jalen Tolbert, and linebackers Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil are officially listed as questionable.

We will learn more about the players' availability leading up to kickoff on Sunday, December 29.

The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.

