Trevon Diggs offseason release would save Dallas Cowboys over $50M in cap space

The Dallas Cowboys have a major incentive to make All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs a post-June 1, with more than $50 million to be saved over the next few seasons.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs on the field before a game against the New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs on the field before a game against the New York Jets / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys and star cornerback Trevon Diggs appear to be headed for a divorce after he was placed on injured reserve with a concussion and a knee issue.

Diggs led the NFL in interceptions during the 2021 season, but he has never regained his form and has been plagued with injuries since inking a massive contract extension.

The 27-year-old Diggs has played in just 19 of 38 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team. Diggs clearly has not lived up to his contract, but the Cowboys have a way out.

There is a growing belief that Diggs has played his last down in Dallas, and some speculation that he could be traded ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Yes, you can trade a player on injured reserve.

But, the Cowboys have a much more intriguing option.

According to Clarence Hill of All DLLS, a "Trevon Diggs release in the offseason saves the Cowboys $54 million in cap space from 2026-2028."

By not trading Diggs and releasing him with a post-June 1 designation, the Cowboys would get the cap relief, so that could be a power move by Jerry Jones and the front office.

Of course, if a cornerback-needy team comes calling and offers some reasonable compensation for Diggs, Jerry would likely also consider that. But the cap space seems far more appealing.

We will find out in a matter of weeks whether DIggs is moved, with the trade deadline set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

