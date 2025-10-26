Trevon Diggs offseason release would save Dallas Cowboys over $50M in cap space
The Dallas Cowboys and star cornerback Trevon Diggs appear to be headed for a divorce after he was placed on injured reserve with a concussion and a knee issue.
Diggs led the NFL in interceptions during the 2021 season, but he has never regained his form and has been plagued with injuries since inking a massive contract extension.
The 27-year-old Diggs has played in just 19 of 38 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team. Diggs clearly has not lived up to his contract, but the Cowboys have a way out.
There is a growing belief that Diggs has played his last down in Dallas, and some speculation that he could be traded ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Yes, you can trade a player on injured reserve.
But, the Cowboys have a much more intriguing option.
According to Clarence Hill of All DLLS, a "Trevon Diggs release in the offseason saves the Cowboys $54 million in cap space from 2026-2028."
By not trading Diggs and releasing him with a post-June 1 designation, the Cowboys would get the cap relief, so that could be a power move by Jerry Jones and the front office.
Of course, if a cornerback-needy team comes calling and offers some reasonable compensation for Diggs, Jerry would likely also consider that. But the cap space seems far more appealing.
We will find out in a matter of weeks whether DIggs is moved, with the trade deadline set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
