Dallas Cowboys extend backup quarterback ahead of NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys will have some questions to answer in NFL free agency to secure their backup plan behind Dak Prescott.
Both Trey Lance and Cooper Rush are set to become free agents, so the team has already made a move to make sure there is at least one quarterback on the roster behind Dak.
This week, the Cowboys gave backup quarterback Will Grier a contract extension.
The 29-year-old Grier joined the Cowboys in November as a member of the practice squad. He was Lance's backup for the season finale but did not see any action. Grier previously had a stint with the Cowboys from 2021-2022.
After transferring from the Florida Gators to star at West Viginia, Grier was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He has also been on the offseason and/or practice squad rosters from the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Grier has seen limited action in his NFL career, completing just 28-of-52 passes for 228 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions.
While there remains hope Lance or Rush could re-sign in Dallas, it appears the team's contingency plan and QB3 is in place, so get your popcorn ready for free agency.
