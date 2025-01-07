Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys extend backup quarterback ahead of NFL free agency

With multiple Dallas Cowboys signal-callers set to hit NFL free agency, the team is preparing its contingency plan.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys will have some questions to answer in NFL free agency to secure their backup plan behind Dak Prescott.

Both Trey Lance and Cooper Rush are set to become free agents, so the team has already made a move to make sure there is at least one quarterback on the roster behind Dak.

This week, the Cowboys gave backup quarterback Will Grier a contract extension.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys sign 9 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The 29-year-old Grier joined the Cowboys in November as a member of the practice squad. He was Lance's backup for the season finale but did not see any action. Grier previously had a stint with the Cowboys from 2021-2022.

After transferring from the Florida Gators to star at West Viginia, Grier was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Will Grier, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

He has also been on the offseason and/or practice squad rosters from the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

MORE: Head coaching candidate who could save Trey Lance's career with Cowboys

Grier has seen limited action in his NFL career, completing just 28-of-52 passes for 228 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Will Grier, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

While there remains hope Lance or Rush could re-sign in Dallas, it appears the team's contingency plan and QB3 is in place, so get your popcorn ready for free agency.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were

4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders

4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington

Cowboys' 2024 Player of the Year Awards: Offense, Defense, and Special Teams

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss

Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News