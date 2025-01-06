Head coaching candidate who could save Trey Lance's career with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys had an uninspiring 2024-25 campaign. The team finished 7-9 on the year and will be watching the postseason from home.
Some fans have been pushing for a coaching change, while the Cowboys front office will take their sweet time to make a decision.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 18
But what if there was a coach out there that could elevate the Cowboys' offense? Not only the offense but even elevate backup quarterback Trey Lance. The perfect candidate is waiting for his dream job, and Dallas may be the place.
One of the more sought-after coaching candidates in this cycle is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson has dazzled the league with an unorthodox playbook that has led the Lions to a 15-2 record.
Johnson's work has also resurrected the career of Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Goff was written off when he was traded to Detroit; however, his relationship with Johnson has helped Goff reach the level of being one of the top quarterbacks in the game.
If any coach can change the perception of Lance, it would be Johnson.
The Cowboys' backup showed promise in the season finale, but if he can get to the next level, it may take bringing in a coach who could be up for the task.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders
4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 18: Summing up Cowboys stagnant season
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 18
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff