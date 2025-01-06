Cowboys Country

Head coaching candidate who could save Trey Lance's career with Cowboys

Could there be a future with Trey Lance and the Dallas Cowboys? If so, one head coaching candidate could make the dream a reality.

Tyler Reed

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys had an uninspiring 2024-25 campaign. The team finished 7-9 on the year and will be watching the postseason from home.

Some fans have been pushing for a coaching change, while the Cowboys front office will take their sweet time to make a decision.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 18

But what if there was a coach out there that could elevate the Cowboys' offense? Not only the offense but even elevate backup quarterback Trey Lance. The perfect candidate is waiting for his dream job, and Dallas may be the place.

Ben Johnso
Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

One of the more sought-after coaching candidates in this cycle is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson has dazzled the league with an unorthodox playbook that has led the Lions to a 15-2 record.

Johnson's work has also resurrected the career of Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Goff was written off when he was traded to Detroit; however, his relationship with Johnson has helped Goff reach the level of being one of the top quarterbacks in the game.

Trey Lance
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If any coach can change the perception of Lance, it would be Johnson.

The Cowboys' backup showed promise in the season finale, but if he can get to the next level, it may take bringing in a coach who could be up for the task.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders

4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington

NFC East Power Rankings after Week 18: Summing up Cowboys stagnant season

Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 18

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss

Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News