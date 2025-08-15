Cowboys' fan viewing experience ranks NFL worst from cheap seats
AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is finally paid off after Arlington sent its final payment of the $490 million it has been chipping away at since 2005 this week.
Unfortunately, the venue still has several issues as we saw highlighted last season when sun glare became a talking point.
Now, according to a rundown of the worst nosebleed seats in the NFL, AT&T Stadium ranks as the worst. Bookies.com provided the analysis, which includes the distance from the midfield logo to the furthest seat in the house.
Cowboys fans sitting in the nosebleed section are a whopping 552.4 feet from midfield.
The good news: At least Jerry World has the enormous screen hovering above the field to give you a clear, HD view of the action that you are missing from your seat in the sky.
And, in today's day and age, NFL games can be costly so if you want the gameday experience you may just need to accept the fact that you won't always get the best view.
Being in the building and still being able to afford a cold beer and a hot dog is worth sacrificing a few rows.
Cowboys fans will get to experience the nosebleeds on Saturday night when the team hosts the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the preseason, while the regular season home opener is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, against the division rival New York Giants.
