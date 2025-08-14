Cowboys Country

Cowboys UDFA perfectly impersonates Brian Schottenheimer, Ricky Bobby prayer

One of the Dallas Cowboys rookies decided to poke fun at Brian Schottenheimer, and the head coach loved it.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are back in Texas, preparing to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the preseason.

They wrapped up training camp in Oxnard on Wednesday, but before leaving, the rookies gave them something wonderful to remember.

While rookies are often forced to sing in front of their teammates during camp, Dallas was treated to a full-blown show. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he’s seen rookies do this more than 15 times in his career, calling this “one of the best ones.”

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer breaks Cowboys tradition for rookie initiation in Oxnard

He seemed most impressed with the work done by undrafted linebacker Justin Barron, who imitated Schottenheimer and poked fun at him for his “Ricky Bobby prayer” this past weekend.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The visor was backwards. He had on the two-tone blue (shirt). He did a great job. They revisited (Schottenheimer’s prayer after the Rams game when he accidentally swore). There were some curse words in there, so that was good," Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote on X. "The (veteran players) loved it.”

Schottenheimer’s visor became quite the topic thanks to Colin Cowherd, who was irrationally bothered by Schottenheimer wearing it backward.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader McKenna Gehrke hypes Family Feud appearance in BTS photos

Coach Schotty had fun with the criticism, turning the visor around and apologizing to Cowherd at a presser.

The first-year head coach has been preaching culture and relationship building. It’s clear by this show, the staff is fond of its coach, and he doesn’t take himself so seriously that they aren’t allowed to have fun.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final Oxnard training camp practice

Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard

Brian Schottenheimer opens up about own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery

Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News