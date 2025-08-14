Cowboys UDFA perfectly impersonates Brian Schottenheimer, Ricky Bobby prayer
The Dallas Cowboys are back in Texas, preparing to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the preseason.
They wrapped up training camp in Oxnard on Wednesday, but before leaving, the rookies gave them something wonderful to remember.
While rookies are often forced to sing in front of their teammates during camp, Dallas was treated to a full-blown show. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he’s seen rookies do this more than 15 times in his career, calling this “one of the best ones.”
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer breaks Cowboys tradition for rookie initiation in Oxnard
He seemed most impressed with the work done by undrafted linebacker Justin Barron, who imitated Schottenheimer and poked fun at him for his “Ricky Bobby prayer” this past weekend.
“The visor was backwards. He had on the two-tone blue (shirt). He did a great job. They revisited (Schottenheimer’s prayer after the Rams game when he accidentally swore). There were some curse words in there, so that was good," Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote on X. "The (veteran players) loved it.”
Schottenheimer’s visor became quite the topic thanks to Colin Cowherd, who was irrationally bothered by Schottenheimer wearing it backward.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader McKenna Gehrke hypes Family Feud appearance in BTS photos
Coach Schotty had fun with the criticism, turning the visor around and apologizing to Cowherd at a presser.
The first-year head coach has been preaching culture and relationship building. It’s clear by this show, the staff is fond of its coach, and he doesn’t take himself so seriously that they aren’t allowed to have fun.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final Oxnard training camp practice
Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard
Brian Schottenheimer opens up about own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery
Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc