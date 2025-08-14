Cooper Rush takes unintentional shot at Cowboys culture before Ravens preseason game
The Dallas Cowboys will be reuniting with a familiar face during their second preseason game back home in Arlington on Saturday.
Dallas is set to host the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium, which will mark a homecoming for Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush.
The backup to two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, Rush signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal worth up to $12.2 million with Baltimore in March after spending eight years in Dallas across two separate stints.
Rush recently spoke with Baltimore reporters for the first time since signing and talked about his decision to join the Ravens.
And in the process, he seems to have taken an unintentional shot at the Cowboys franchise.
Rush said that the Ravens immediately caught his eye after they reached out. He emphasized the "culture" and "winning" ways of Baltimore, something the Cowboys clearly lack.
“Dallas was in play, but Baltimore kind of came out of nowhere early in that week,” Rush said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I went, ‘Oh, man. That’s a good place to be.’ There’s a head coach here that’s built a culture here for a long time, a winning program. I was super excited about it and glad they called.”
Rush moved on to a better opportunity in Baltimore after some memorable moments in Dallas. He doesn't seem like the kind of person to publicly slam the franchise that helped carve out his career as a backup, but his comments certainly say a lot about where the Cowboys stand in comparison to a team like the franchise he ultimately chose.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spent three years in Dallas with Rush. The two built a relationship during that time, but will now be facing off as competitors.
“I can’t wait to see Coop,” Schottenheimer said. “Coop’s the best. I just loved his personality, the way he was so calm, even.
"Of course, I was pulling for him to go get a great opportunity if it wasn’t going to be with us. He had a great opportunity and a great contract. I know he’s impacting that locker room just like he did ours. I can’t wait to give him a hug on Saturday.”
During his time with the Cowboys, Rush made 14 starts in 38 career regular season games while going 9-5 as a starter. He went 330 of 544 passing for 3,463 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in that span.
Rush saw notable action last season, starting eight of 12 appearances and posting a 4-4 record as a starter while Dak Prescott was sidelined due to a hamstring injury.
The Cowboys and Ravens will kick off from AT&T Stadium on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET
