Meet McKenna Gehrke: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Earlier this summer, Netflix dropped season two of the wildly popular America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2024–25 NFL season."
One of the early standouts was McKenna Gehrke, whose social media following has exploded since joining the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team.
She is now entering her third season with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
McKenna, who has gone viral on several occassions for her gym selfies and workouts, is no stranger to cheering or dance, so she fits right into the world of DCC.
Let's take a look at what we know about McKenna.
NFL cheerleading runs in her blood
As it turns out, McKenna isn't the only NFL cheerleader in her family. She revealed in her official DCC bio that her mother was also a pro cheerleader, though she didn't reveal the team.
"My mom was an NFL cheerleader, and I’ve always looked up to her; being able to hear about her experiences on the sidelines inspired me to pursue my dream of also becoming an NFL cheerleader," she said.
University of Arizona alum
Like many who come through the DCC ranks, McKenna is a lifelong dancer. She was a part of the Cherry Creek Dance Performing Arts Company and continued cheering throughout high school.
She eventually landed a spot on the University of Arizona Pomline with her sights set on making an NFL squad.
