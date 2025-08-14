3 Cowboys who could be trade assets at end of NFL preseason
It seems like yesterday that the Dallas Cowboys were just arriving in Oxnard, California, to begin their training camp journey.
On Wednesday, the team finished its schedule in California and is traveling back to Dallas on Thursday to prepare to meet the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.
The preseason is quickly coming to a close. That means roster moves will be coming shortly, and there are a few candidates the Cowboys could use for trade leverage.
Here are three Cowboys that could be considered trade assets at the end of preseason.
1. Jalen Tolbert, WR
The wide receiver room got a lot more crowded with the addition of George Pickens. While Jalen Tolbert is listed as WR 3 in the latest unofficial depth chart, the former third-round pick could be a massive asset for a team looking for receiver depth.
2. Luke Schoonmaker, TE
Tight end Luke Schoonmaker knows his role with the Cowboys. TE 2 is the ceiling with the franchise, barring something catastrophic happening to Jake Ferguson.
However, a tight end hungry team could have a fringe TE 1 on their hands if they make a move for Schoonmaker.
3. Sam Williams, DE
Sam Williams' impressive camp has been a bright story to follow this summer. But make no mistake, the former second-round pick won't be seeing a lot of regular-season action once Micah Parsons is back in the fold.
Williams battled an ACL injury this past season and appears to be healthy once again. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that teams could reach out to the Cowboys to see if they are interested in moving Williams.
