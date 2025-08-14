3 things to watch in Cowboys vs Ravens Week 2 NFL preseason showdown
The Dallas Cowboys did not have the best showing in Week 1 of the preseason, falling to the Los Angeles Rams, 31-21, in a game that was never truly competitive.
To make things worse, some of the classic Cowboys issues that were expected to be improved heading into this season continued to rear their ugly heads, while other new causes for concern arose as well.
Still, it is hard to make sweeping assumptions based on one preseason game - particularly one in which a vast majority of key players did not see the field for Dallas.
MORE: Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp
So what can we expect to see in Week 2 when Dallas returns to AT&T Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens? Let's take a look at three things to watch for in Saturday night's matchup.
Can the Cowboys stop the run?
One of the biggest issues for the Cowboys in 2024 was their inability to stop the run, ranking No. 28 out of 32 teams in the NFL after allowing 137.1 yards per game on the ground.
In Week 1, that issue seemed to be just as large as it was a year ago, with Dallas allowing 181 yards to the Rams on 38 carries, allowing 4.8 yards per rush, to go along with two scores.
If Dallas is going to be able to hang with Baltimore in Week 2, they're going to have to find a way to plug those holes, starting with the interior of the defensive line.
MORE: Jerry Jones' reason for Micah Parsons contract delay will infuriate Cowboys fans
Will the rookies play?
Last week vs. the Rams, the Cowboys elected not to play a host of key players, including rookies Tyler Booker and Jaydon Blue - the latter of whom was held out due to injury. Heading into Week 2, the question remains as to whether or not those players will see the field.
Booker, who is expected to be a starter for the season opener vs. the Eagles, was the only first round pick not to suit up in the first week of the preseason, and desperately needs to get some NFL-level reps before matching up against the defending Super Bowl champs.
Blue is also expected to be a major contributor during the regular season, and despite coming off of a bone bruise injury he suffered in practice, needs to at least a little bit of run vs. the Ravens, so that the Cowboys can not only see what they have in the young back, but also so he can get some much-needed game experience.
MORE: Jaydon Blue injury update is bad news for Cowboys, preseason debut
Can Joe Milton be better?
The Cowboys traded with the New England Patriots for Joe Milton in hopes of finding a solid backup quarterback who could win them a game if Dak Prescott misses some time. Unfortunately, in Week 1 of the preseason vs. the Rams, Milton was all over the place with his accuracy and looked lost at times within the offense.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer did not show concern with Milton; instead simply preached that he needed to continue to develop and learn within the scheme.
Regardless, it would give both the Cowboys coaching staff and their fans a sigh of relief if Milton can come out and put on a consistent performance against a Ravens team that is usually very tough to beat in the preseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise
Jerry Jones on trading Micah Parsons vs paying Cowboys star risks
Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc