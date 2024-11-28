Dallas Cowboys fans swoon over Thanksgiving jerseys, uniform
The Dallas Cowboys return home to AT&T Stadium for their annual Thanksgiving game. While there has been little to be thankful for at home, the Thanksgiving game brought plenty of joy to the fans.
Dallas broke out the beloved throwback uniform combination that once again had social media buzzing.
Every year the Cowboys break out the look, the NFL world is reminded of just how great of a look it is and why it is among the best uniforms in the NFL.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys treat media members to viral Thanksgiving feast
Fans wore swooning over the white helmets and blue jersey combo.
Because it is the annual Thanksgiving game on FOX, the jerseys once again featured a special patch for the legendary John Madden which also adds so flare to the look.
Now, we will have to find out if the team can perform as good as they look against the Giants.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' Week 12 shocker against Commanders
4 takeaways from Cowboys' heart-stopping win vs. Commanders
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 12
CBS Sports pitches one hilarious idea involving Cowboys and Daniel Jones