Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder flexes custom Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving fit

Thanksgiving is usually a family affair, and the perfect holiday to enjoy quality time and great food with family members. Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, the team hosts a Thanksgiving game every week, so there are more complicated logistics for everyone involved.

One person who was not stopped from pulling up to AT&T Stadium on Thursday evening ahead of a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs was Haley Cavinder, the fiancée of Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson.

Cavinder has been showing up to Cowboys home games throughout the season, and the Thanksgiving was no different.

Ahead of the game, Cavinder took to social media and show off her custom fit with Ferg's name on the lapel. She also had to make sure her giant engagement ring got an appearance in People.

Haley Cavinder / Instagram

Let's see if Cavinder's presence on Thursday everning continues to bring Ferg the good luck to AT&T Stdaium, The kick off is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with the legendary Jim Nantz and Cowboys icon Tony Romo on the call.

Future Mrs. Ferguson

Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs on Instagram, according to Haley.

In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history.

In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to fiancée.

Cavinder first broke onto the scene with his sister Hanna on social media. The "Cavinder Twins" exploded in popularity and were trailblazers in the NIL era. Haley and Hanna wrapped up their college basketball careers at the University of Miami last season.

