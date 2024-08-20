Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Latest final roster projection; RB improves chances

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Tuesday, August 20.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 17, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (18) celebrates his second quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys held a mock game on Monday evening and the team is getting closer to full strength ahead of the start of the NFL regular season.

While we wait to see how the team looks the next time they take the field in an open practice, let's check out some headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.

Let's indulge.

Latest Cowboys 53-man roster projection

Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Mauricio Rodriguez of A to Z Sports shared the latest Cowboys 53-man projection ahead of the team's preseason finale.

One of the most intriguing battles to watch will be how the wide receiver depth chart plays out, with Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, rookie Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Cropper, David Durden, Racey McMath and Tyron Billy-Johnson among those fighting for the final spots.

Deuce Vaughn among 6 Cowboys who improved chances of sticking in NFL

Deuce Vaughn, Dallas Cowboys
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn leads a list of Dallas players have improved their chances at making the final 53-man roster with his elusive runs and stand out practices throughout the preseason.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Published
