Cowboy Roundup: Latest final roster projection; RB improves chances
The Dallas Cowboys held a mock game on Monday evening and the team is getting closer to full strength ahead of the start of the NFL regular season.
While we wait to see how the team looks the next time they take the field in an open practice, let's check out some headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Let's indulge.
Latest Cowboys 53-man roster projection
Mauricio Rodriguez of A to Z Sports shared the latest Cowboys 53-man projection ahead of the team's preseason finale.
One of the most intriguing battles to watch will be how the wide receiver depth chart plays out, with Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, rookie Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Cropper, David Durden, Racey McMath and Tyron Billy-Johnson among those fighting for the final spots.
Deuce Vaughn among 6 Cowboys who improved chances of sticking in NFL
Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn leads a list of Dallas players have improved their chances at making the final 53-man roster with his elusive runs and stand out practices throughout the preseason.
Cowboys Quick Hits
