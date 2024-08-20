New Cowboys DT Jordan Phillips talks adapting to Mike Zimmer defense
The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their defensive line with the recent trade for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and he's wasting no time getting familiar.
Following his debut game in a Cowboys uniform, Phillips opened up about adapting to Mike Zimmer's defensive scheme and his transition to his new team.
Phillips explains that he played for defensive coaches in Zimmer's coaching scheme, she he's familiar with what to expect.
"It's just like riding a bike," he said.
Phillips notes he will be playing the 3-tech, and not nose tackle.
The Cowboys traded a sixth-round pick to acquire Phillips in a trade involving two 2026 draft picks. The Cowboys also signed former Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson.
Phillips made his impact felt in his Cowboys debut and is already showing his value for the franchise.
“These guys have played, they got pelts on the wall,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said after making the roster moves. “They have different skill sets, obviously, different position. So, I mean, just like anything, their experience level will definitely be an asset.”
The Miami Dolphins drafted the 31-year-old former second-round pick out of Oklahoma before brief stops with the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants.
