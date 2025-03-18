Dallas Cowboys find Dak Prescott an elite weapon in latest mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys need to find some playmakers on offense in the upcoming NFL Draft.
And according to NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, that is exactly what they are going get - just not at the position that everyone seems to expect.
Per Jeremiah, the Cowboys will select Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 12 overall pick, passing on help at the running back position with Ashton Jeanty already off of the board.
MORE: Kaiir Elam shades Bills, aims to take advantage of new Cowboys opportunity
"With Ashton Jeanty off the board, I wouldn’t rule out North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton landing here," Jeremiah said. "In this case, the Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a partner who can take the top off the defense and is more than just a speed threat."
At Texas, Golden began the season as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Isaiah Bond, but once the season started, it did not take Golden long to exceed his expectations.
By Week 2 against Michigan, Golden was already Quinn Ewers' favorite target at the receiver position. In fact, on most occasions Texas was in desperate need of play down the field, it was Golden who came up with the answer to their prayers. Whether it was the fourth and 13 against Arizona State, a clutch catch in College Station against Texas A&M to seal the win, his massive outing in the SEC Championship, or any number of other elite performances in between, Golden proved his clutch gene time and time again.
And as a result, by the end of the season, he had cemented himself as a first-round NFL Draft pick.
MORE: Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft lands Cowboys 'difference-maker' RB not named Ashton Jeanty
Obviously, Golden's 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns stand out as a solid stat line. But what first had NFL scouts drooling over his potential are his ball skills, route running, and ability to make plays in crunch time. Then, when Golden added a combine-best 4.29 40-yard dash time, he all but cemented himself as the top prospect at the position.
Now, according to Jeremiah, he could be heading to Dallas as the first receiver off of the board, where he would pair with CeeDee Lamb and former a new dynamic duo for Dak Prescott.
