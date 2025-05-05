Cowboys' ex-Pro Bowler named cut candidate in favor of Day 3 draft pick
While the Dallas Cowboys took some heat for failing to address the wide receiver position in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team did improve its running back room in a big way.
Dallas spent two Day 3 picks on the position, selecting Texas Longhorns speedster Jaydon Blue in the fifth round and Clemson Tigers standout Phil Mafah in the seventh round.
Blue and Mafah perfectly complement each other, and if they can impress throughout OTAs, minicamp, and NFL training camp, it could spell bad news for the veteran running backs on the Cowboys roster.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
One of those veterans is recently signed Miles Sanders, who has had stints with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers. Sanders has been named a cut candidate by Ben Grimaldi of USA Today.
"Jaydon Blue is the RB the team targeted and was drafted in the fifth round. He brings speed and game-breaking ability to the offense. He's also a gifted receiver out of the backfield, which can get Blue on the field more as a rookie," he writes.
MORE: Cowboys' win total over/under paints grim picture for 2025 NFL season
Grimaldi also notes the Mafah selection, saying, "Sanders doesn't present any of the upside that Blue has and the veteran RB will likely be fighting it out with another rookie RB, seventh-round selection Phil Mafah, for a spot on the roster. Mafah is a big, physical RB, more traits that Sanders does not possess. Sanders needs a strong offseason and training camp to make the Cowboys."
Sanders is still only 28 years old, but he's coming off of the worst season of his career with just 55 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
If Blue and Mafah can impress the Schottenheimer staff leading up to the season, there is no reason to keep Sanders hanging around.
