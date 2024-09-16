Is the Cowboys front office regretting not making a bigger free-agent splash at RB?
One of the biggest positions of worry for the Dallas Cowboys before the start of the season was the running back unit.
The Cowboys didn't make a massive free-agent splash when it comes to the backfield unless you count bringing Ezekiel Elliot back into the fold, and right now, it's showing on the field.
On Sunday, Rico Dowdle was the Cowboys' leading rusher. Dowdle finished the game with 30 yards on 7 carries, with Elliot in second, finishing with 16 yards on 6 carries. It doesn't take a rocket scientist or a sports writer with the attention span of a flying squirrel to realize that this cannot be sustainable for the team to be successful.
Not everything needs to be analytical in football; however, the Cowboys' rushing attack statistics are hard to ignore, especially when Derrick Henry went for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Baltimore Ravens' Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yeah, two games may not be a big enough sample size to put out the red alert on the Cowboys' run game. However, the season is not long, and another poor performance from this backfield could have some thinking that the Cowboys' front office wasn't as all-in as they seemed.
