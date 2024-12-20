Will Micah Parsons play vs Buccaneers? Cowboys star's surprise update
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up a busy day of preparations for the Sunday Night Football showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 of the NFL season, but there was immediate cause for concern.
When the team finished its walkthrough, the final injury report of the week was released and a star edge rusher Micah Parsons made a shocking appearance on the list.
Parsons is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium due to an illness.
The news is especially concerning for Dallas, with key defenders Eric Kendricks, Jourdan Lewis, and Juanyeh Thomas also listed as questionable.
However, fans should not hit the panic button.
Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan after the injury report was released and shared an update on Parsons' status.
"I’d be surprised if Micah doesn’t come around. You never know on these flu bugs, but he should be fine," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
This season, Parsons has recorded 32 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Parsons recorded multiple sacks in several games. With 1.5 more in the final three games, Parsons would have double-digit sacks in each of his first four seasons in the league. He would become only the fifth player in NFL history to achieve that mark.
Parsons' presence is a major factor for the Cowboys defense as a true disruptor. Having him available on Sunday night could be the difference between a win and a loss against Baker Mayfield and the high-powered Bucs offense.
