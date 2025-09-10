Cowboys have 14-year streak on the line in Week 2 vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 2 with a record of 0-1 after a tough loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This week, they’re taking on another NFC East foe, the New York Giants. They’re not only looking for their first win of the season, but they’re also trying to keep an impressive streak alive.
According to Kyle Youmans of the Cowboys’ website, Dallas has gone 14 years without falling to 0-2 to start the season.
”Cowboys have gone 14-straight seasons without beginning the season 0-2, the second-longest active streak in the NFL entering 2025. The only team with a longer active streak is the Green Bay Packers, who extended their streak to 19 years after winning in Week 1,” says Youmans.
This is going to be the fifth time in Dak Prescott’s career that they face the prospects of 0-2, but he’s delivered them a victory each time. Youmans points out that this places Prescott among two elite passers.
“Dak Prescott is 4-0 in his career following a Week 1 loss, joining only Aaron Rodgers (6-0) and Tom Brady (3-0) as the only undefeated quarterbacks following an opening loss since 2010.”
The Cowboys are favored at home and Prescott hasn’t lost to the Giants since his rookie campaign. The stars are aligned for a 1-1 start, as long as they can avoid falling victim to a trap game.
