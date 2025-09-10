Here's how the Dallas Cowboys fared rushing the QB without Micah Parsons in Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys players are already tired of hearing Micah Parsons' name, but it would be impossible not to wonder how the former first-rounder might have impacted the game in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. With a final score of 24-20, the Cowboys' defense was one huge play away from walking out of their debut with a win.
Against their NFC East rivals, the Cowboys had one sack on QB Jalen Hurts – by Marshawn Kneeland. Meanwhile, Parsons had a sack and a tackle for loss to himself in his first game for the Green Bay Packers.
MORE: Micah Parsons reflects on 'toxic situation' with Cowboys after Packers debut
Though it was always unlikely Dallas would find a one-for-one replacement for their traded superstar, that doesn't mean defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus couldn't "recreate him in the aggregate," as Billy Beane would say.
Instead of just one Cowboys defender dominating the Eagles defensive line, the team used a group effort to keep Hurts on his toes. Quarterback pressure stats reveal that five defensive linemen contributed to the pass rushing efforts.
Former second-round pick Sam Williams led the way with five quarterback pressures. Behind Williams were Dante Fowler and Osa Odighizuwa with four, new acquisition Kenny Clark with three and Marshawn Kneeland with another three.
Quantity did not necessarily equal quality for Dallas last week, however. According to Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys defensive linemen pressured Hurts on 41.2% of his dropbacks, but given the final stat lines, it's clear those pressures didn't translate.
MORE: Dak Prescott earns high marks, despite teammates' shortcomings
Hurts ended the Thursday Night Football matchup with a team-high 62 rushing yards and he had the most time to throw of any quarterback in Week 1, despite the 20 pressures the Cowboys threw at him.
The Cowboys' middling passing rushing stats from Week 1 could explain why the team is hosting former first-rounder Jadeveon Clowney for a mid-week visit. Clowney is reportedly working out for Dallas as a looks for a new home.
Last season, his 11th in the league, Clowney 46 tackles with 5.5 sacks in 14 games played for the Carolina Panthers. Before his release from the Panthers in May, he was on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc