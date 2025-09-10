Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Week 2: Betting odds, preview
The Dallas Cowboys have had a long break after starting the season on Thursday night in Week 1.
They had plenty of chances to win that game, but fell to 0-1 at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. In Week 2, they look to notch their first win against another NFC East foe, the New York Giants.
The Giants are also coming off a loss, although theirs was a lopsided contest with the Washington Commanders winning easily. With both teams trying to avoid an 0-2 start, let’s look at who is the favorite to come out on top.
No place like home
Dallas will be happy to be at home after starting the season in front of a hostile Philly crowd. They’re also expected to get the win, going into the home opener as the favorite.
Spread: DAL -5.5
O/U: 44.5
ML: DAL - 250
It's a bit of a surprise that Dallas is favored by just 5.5 points after the Giants were blown out by the Commanders while the Cowboys nearly upset the Eagles. That said, a win is all they need and division games can often be unpredictable.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Cowboys can't fall victim to trap game
New York struggled in Week 1, which could be the case all year. That doesn’t mean Dallas should head into this one thinking it will be an easy win.
Dak Prescott has a 13-2 record against New York, with the two losses coming in 2016. They should extend that streak to 14, but only if they don’t look ahead to Chicago in Week 3.
