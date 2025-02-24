Dallas Cowboys have faith in struggling OT under new coaching staff
The Dallas Cowboys' offseason plans have undergone a shift following the retirement of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Zack Martin, leaving a significant void at right guard.
Adding to the offensive line issues, the team has yet to see consistent production from their offensive tackles, 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele.
MORE: Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Despite these challenges, Stephen Jones' recent comments show he remains confident about Steele's future with the team.
"Obviously, we got Steele signed, I think he is going to play much better in this system with Klayton," Jones said, via The Dallas Morning News, expressing confidence in Steele's future development.
When asked how the new coaching staff will help Steele, Jones emphasized the impact of their new offensive coordinator, Klayton Adams.
MORE: Can the Cowboys resurrect a Top-10 bust to address OL depth
"Klayton has watched all of the tape on him and just really loves him," Jones explained. "Terence’s strong point is his run blocking."
With the coaching staff excited about Steele’s upside, Jones added, "Klayton is very fired up and so is Conor about what Terence can do."
The Cowboys are hopeful that the new coaching dynamic, with Adams and offensive line coach Conor Riley, will help Steele unlock his full potential and justify the five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed.
Steele was the 12th highest-paid right tackle in the NFL last season, making it crucial for the team to maximize his performance and deliver on his contract.
