Cowboys pick Zack Martin replacement, RB of future in 3-round mock
All of a sudden, the Dallas Cowboys have a glaring need along the offensive line, following the retirement of future Hall-of-Fame guard Zack Martin.
Now, they must go back to the drawing board in hopes of rebuilding a front that struggled in a big way in 2024. And that is not even taking into account other glaring needs such as running back, wide receiver, and defensive tackle.
Fortunately, at least according to a recent three-round NFL mock draft, the Cowboys will fill three of those holes, including the gaping one left by Martin's departure.
Per Destin Adams of A to Z Sports, LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell will be the pick when the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 12.
Campbell, who ranks as the No. 1 tackle according to many in the 2025 class, is also widely seen as a player who could slide inside to guard and be a potential All-Pro player for a long time at either position.
For Cowboys fans that may sound like a familiar path as well. In 2014, the Cowboys selected Martin with the No. 16 overall pick, moving him from left tackle - where he started for three years at Notre Dame - to right guard. 11 seasons, nine Pro Bowls and Nine All-Pro teams later, the rest was history.
That said, even if they elect to leave Campbell at tackle, he would be an instant upgrade to what they have protecting Dak Prescott as the moment.
Later on in Round 2 Adams has the Cowboys filling their running back hole with Iowa Hawkeyes star Kaleb Johnson, who finished first in the Big 10 and sixth in all of college football with 1,537 rushing yards on 240 attempts, to go along with 21 touchdowns.
Last season, the Cowboys had one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL until the late-season emergence of Rico Dowdle. Even then, Dallas finished in the bottom 10 in the league in rushing yards.
Last up in the three-round mock is another intriguing prospect who can help Dak Prescott in the passing game, Iowa State Cyclones receiver Jaylin Noel. Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing in at 200 pounds, Noel led the Cyclones and was third in the Big 12 with 1,194 yards receiver and eight touchdowns on 80 receptions. He also fits exactly the kind of receiver Dallas could stand to add to its roster, thanks to his quick feet, speed, and precise route-running ability.
Should this haul indeed come to fruition for the Cowboys, it is hard to see fans walking away from Day 1 and Day 2 of the draft without a sigh of relief, and a big smile on their faces.
