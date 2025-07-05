Cowboys have the X-factor to 'significantly impact' NFC East race
Following three consecutive 12-5 campaigns, the Dallas Cowboys finished with a frustrating record of 7-10 in 2024.
That left them third in the division as they were looking up at the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. As fate would have it, the Cowboys had to watch as those two teams met in the NFC Championship Game.
That being the case, they're entering the new year as one of the underdogs in their division. That could change, however, with one X-factor: Dak Prescott.
While naming one factor that could "significantly impact each NFL division race in 2025," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton says Prescott's durability will play a major role. He says their rushing attack leaves a lot to be desired, but they can be dangerous in the passing game thanks to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Still, they need Prescott on the field for those two to reach their full potential.
"With an underwhelming collection of running backs, Dallas will likely rely heavily on Prescott's arm this year. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are coming off a down season. Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah are Day 3 rookies. Deuce Vaughn has 50 career touches in two campaigns. If Prescott stays healthy, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens could be one of the league's most productive wide receiver duos."
Prescott missed nine games in 2024, and the Cowboys' offense went from first in scoring the previous year to 21st. That proves he's not only the catalyst for Dallas' offensive success but also someone who could change the trajectory of the division — if he stays healthy.
