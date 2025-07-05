Cowboys Country

Cowboys have the X-factor to 'significantly impact' NFC East race

The Dallas Cowboys need one star to stay healthy in order to significantly impact the race for the NFC East title in 2025.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Following three consecutive 12-5 campaigns, the Dallas Cowboys finished with a frustrating record of 7-10 in 2024.

That left them third in the division as they were looking up at the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. As fate would have it, the Cowboys had to watch as those two teams met in the NFC Championship Game.

That being the case, they're entering the new year as one of the underdogs in their division. That could change, however, with one X-factor: Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott celebrates after a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott celebrates after a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While naming one factor that could "significantly impact each NFL division race in 2025," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton says Prescott's durability will play a major role. He says their rushing attack leaves a lot to be desired, but they can be dangerous in the passing game thanks to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Still, they need Prescott on the field for those two to reach their full potential.

"With an underwhelming collection of running backs, Dallas will likely rely heavily on Prescott's arm this year. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are coming off a down season. Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah are Day 3 rookies. Deuce Vaughn has 50 career touches in two campaigns. If Prescott stays healthy, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens could be one of the league's most productive wide receiver duos."

Prescott missed nine games in 2024, and the Cowboys' offense went from first in scoring the previous year to 21st. That proves he's not only the catalyst for Dallas' offensive success but also someone who could change the trajectory of the division — if he stays healthy.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott attempts a pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott attempts a pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

