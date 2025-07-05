Cowboys Country

Offensive centerpiece named Cowboys 'most promising building block' in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys found an offensive centerpiece during Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott lines up behind center Cooper Beebe during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott lines up behind center Cooper Beebe during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The reason the Dallas Cowboys are praised for their ability to build their roster through the NFL draft isn't because of their selections in Round 1. While they often hit on that pick, their most impressive work takes place beyond Day 1.

Players such as Dak Prescott (Round 4, 2016), Donovan Wilson (Round 6, 2019), Osa Odighizuwa (Round 3, 2021), and Jake Ferguson (Round 4, 2022) are some of the starters they found in the mid-to-late rounds.

As good as each of those players has been, it was another Day 2 selection Bleacher Report's Moe Moton picked as the team's "most promising building block." Moton, who selected one player for all 32 teams, went with center Cooper Beebe for Dallas.

"Over the past several years, the Dallas Cowboys have seen multiple starters at center, a once-stable position when Travis Frederick lined up in that spot. Following a few years with Joe Looney and Tyler Biadasz, Cooper Beebe has shown signs he can be the long-term starter in the middle of the offensive line."

Taken in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Kansas State, Beebe moved from guard to center and had no problems adjusting. He started 16 games as a rookie and allowed just three sacks and had three penalties in 1,059 snaps — according to Pro Football Focus.

Moton says Beebe is emerging as the "all-important centerpiece" of their impressive interior line.

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

