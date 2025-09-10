Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer reveals next steps amid Jadeveon Clowney visit
The Dallas Cowboys could be adding another experienced veteran to the defense following the shock trade of Micah Parsons heading into the season. Free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is visiting with the team on Wednesday as he contemplates where he might spend his 12th season in the league.
According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Clowney's visit with the Cowboys is a chance for both sides to see if there's a good fit in Dallas, though it's not a blind date as far as he's concerned. The first-year head coach previously crossed paths with the former first-rounder in Seattle during the 2019 NFL season.
MORE: Here's how the Cowboys fared rushing the QB without Micah Parsons in Week 1
"Just evaluating," Schottenheimer said of Clowney's visit during his weekly press conference on Wednesday. "He's still got a few more things to do with us, and then we'll circle up, probably after practice, and just kind of see where we're at. And he's a free agent, he has choices as well. Just kind of have a meeting of the minds and see if it makes sense for us."
Clowney, the Houston Texans' No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers. Despite signing him on a two-year deal in 2024, Carolina released the veteran in May, making him a free agent and available to sign with a new team at any time.
On Wednesday, Schottenheimer detailed the reasons why the Cowboys are interested in Clowney after catching up on his tape. In 14 games last season, the edge rusher had 46 tackles with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. According to Pro Football Focus, Clowney's 14.9% pass rush win rate last season would have placed him third behind Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa.
"He's missed playing the game and the film looks good," Schottenheimer said. "... I would say that the personal relationship I have with him and the problem he can create in the run and the pass is the reason he's here."
On Thursday Night Football, Dallas allowed Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to rush for 64 yards with two rushing touchdowns and gave up 158 total rushing yards. Adding Clowney to the roster could help with that.
MORE: Jadeveon Clowney addition would give Cowboys surprisingly effective pass rusher
Following the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys are now prepping for another divisional opponent in the New York Giants. The 0-1 NFC East squads face off on Sunday with the 1 p.m. ET game airing on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc