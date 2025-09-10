Jadeveon Clowney addition would give Cowboys surprisingly effective pass rusher
With a roster spot open following Perrion Winfrey’s injury, the Dallas Cowboys could potentially add a former No. 1 overall pick.
Jadeveon Clowney, who was the first pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of South Carolina, is set to visit the Star on Wednesday and could be the newest pass rusher on the Dallas defensive line.
Clowney, who spent the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers, was released this offseason after posting 5.5 sacks. While his numbers were modest, Clowney was a top 20 pass rusher last year, boasting a pass-rush win rate of 14.9 percent.
At 32 years old, Clowney doesn’t have the same explosiveness he did when he entered the league, but he remains one of the most disruptive edge rushers. He’s known for muddying the pocket and while he doesn’t always get the sack, he makes life easier for everyone around him.
In addition to his pass rushing, Clowney sets the edge against the run as well as anyone. Dallas has made run defense a priority this year and Clowney would fit perfectly into that strategy.
Given his age, Clowney isn’t a long-term solution, but his playing style, similar to DeMarcus Lawrence’s (who left in free agency), could help Dallas navigate the 2025 season while their younger players develop.
