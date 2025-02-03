Dallas Cowboys hire former NFL wide receiver as assistant coach
The Dallas Cowboys have been moving quietly in recent days, but they started the week with an under-the-radar move that works closer to completing the team's coaching staff.
On Monday, it was announced that the Cowboys would be hiring former NFL wide receiver Tiquan Underwood as an assistant wide receivers coach.
According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Underwood had interest from Florida State University before deciding to stay in the league.
Underwood spent last season as an assistant wide receivers coach for the New England Patriots.
He has also coached at Lafayette, the Miami Dolphins as an offensive quality control coach, Rutgers as a wide receivers coach, and Pitt as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.
After starring at Rutgers, Underwood was drafted in the seventh-round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went on to have stints with the Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers before spending time in the CFL.
While Underwood's hiring may not make any major waves, it is an interesting addition.
Could the hire indicate the team has plans to draft a wide receiver or acquire one via trade who he may be familiar with?
Only time will tell, but for now, the Cowboys are one step closer to finalizing their coaching staff.
