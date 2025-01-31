NFL analyst makes gut punching selection for Cowboys in mock draft
With Brian Schottenheimer locked up as their new coach, the Dallas Cowboys are looking ahead to the 2025 season.
They still have a few positions to finalize on the coaching staff, then will need to decide which players to re-sign. Of course, there’s also the NFL Draft, which will kick into high gear when the Scouting Combine begins at the end of February.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys coordinator earns NFL on FOX Coach of the Year
Before the draft, there will be countless mock drafts, which are always fun. They might not be completely accurate all the time but fans enjoy seeing which playmakers from the NCAA might come change their franchise’s fortune.
For the Cowboys, it’s been all about explosive receivers and game-changing running backs. That’s why it would feel like a gut punch if this prediction from Eric Edholm would come to fruition.
The NFL.com writer has the Cowboys taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall. He admits it’s not an exciting pick but says Dallas needs to replace Zack Martin.
”This might not get Cowboys fans jazzed, but Dallas could have to move forward without longtime cornerstone . The team has enjoyed success finding draft replacements on the line.” — Edholm, NFL.com
While it’s true Martin isn’t expected to return, guard is far from the biggest need for Dallas.
MORE: Cowboys linked to free agent LB with ties to new defensive coordinator
They should be able to re-sign Brock Hoffman, who proved to be a capable starter. They also like what T.J. Bass has shown when given an opportunity.
The Cowboys could still add more depth at guard but the 12th pick should be used to add a playmaker capable of filling a major need.
