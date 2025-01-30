Cam Newton proposes crazy Cowboys tanking plan for Arch Manning, Nick Saban
The Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach on Monday, in what has been one of the more controversial coaching moves made by the franchise since the Dave Campo era.
However, according to former NFL QB Cam Newton, the hiring of Schottenheimer was just a charade meant to mask the true intentions of Jerry Jones.
During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Newton proposed that the Schottenheimer hire was part of an elaborate plan to tank the 2025 season, get the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, select Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, and set up the hiring of Nick Saban along the way.
“I think they’re tanking for Arch. Make it make sense. Coach Schottenheimer has one-and-done written all over him,” Newton said Thursday, per On3. “Ok, why do you want one and done? You get the first pick of the draft. Not only that, I’m going to go back into my godfather bag and say, Ok, Jerry Jones is a businessman, and he’s going to get into his Don Corleone mentality and he’s going to give him a deal he can’t refuse. Who? Nick Saban. Go get Nick Saban as your head coach and Arch Manning as your No. 1 pick.”
On the surface, it sounds like a heck of a plan for America's team. Not only would you bring in one of, if not the most hyped quarterback to come out in the draft since his uncle Peyton, but the team would also land one of the greatest head coaches in football history in the process.
The only problem? This kind of plan would require an incredible amount of precision, and rely on the fact that both Manning and Saban are ready to make their way to the NFL.
With Manning, it could potentially make sense, assuming he has the year most expect him to have in Austin. Of course, that isn't necessarily a guarantee. Manning has only started two games and has thrown less than 100 passes in his college career. So, to say he will be ready to come to the NFL after one full season of college football is a big projection in and of itself.
Then you also would have to bank on Saban leaving his lucrative job at ESPN to return to coaching, which seems like a stretch in general. Not to mention the idea of him returning to do it at the only level he was unable to find success at as a head coach.
In other words, to call Newton's theory outlandish would be an understatement.
All that said, the idea of the Jones family coveting arguably the most marketable athlete to come into professional sports for the foreseeable future would certainly be on brand.
