Cowboys no longer the most hated team in Dallas thanks to unbelievable trade
Stephen Jones and Jerry Jones have become two of the most hated men in the Dallas area, but that might have changed in the middle of the night. As frustrating as it can be to watch the Jones family fumble things with the Dallas Cowboys, Nico Harrison just stole their thunder.
- Harrison, who is the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, orchestrated one of the most shocking trades in NBA history on Saturday night. He sent one of the top talents in the league to the Los Angeles Lakers as he swapped Luka Dončić for Anthony Davis and a first-round pick — in 2029.
MORE: Cowboys' Tyler Smith videos are more entertaining than the Pro Bowl itself
Fans around the league were shocked with the reactions spilling over into other sports. That includes the NFL as Dallas fans are suddenly seeing red for a decision-maker not named Jones.
The Mavericks trade has been compared to when the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper for a fifth-round pick — with the consensus agreeing that this makes the Cooper deal look brilliant.
Even NFL players in Dallas are confused, with Micah Parsons taking to X to ask what's going on.
Harrison claims the move was made to help win a title, saying defense wins championships. That's hard to agree with when a 25-year-old Dončić is being replaced with a 31-year-old Davis. There's simply no way to make this move seem logical, which is why the Jones family is suddenly not the most hated in the Dallas area.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL analyst makes gut punching selection for Cowboys in mock draft
Cam Newton proposes crazy Cowboys tanking plan for Arch Manning, Nick Saban
2 Dallas Cowboys named to ESPN's top 50 free agents list
Dallas Cowboys coaching staff: New era off to strong start
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc