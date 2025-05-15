Cowboys won't close door on making more moves to improve roster
The Dallas Cowboys have had an uncharacteristically aggressive NFL offseason, finally signing outside free agents, putting together an impressive NFL draft class, and even swinging a major trade for star wide receiver George Pickens.
Earlier in the offseason, Dallas also traded for backup quarterback Joe Milton III, and former first-round picks Kaiir Elam and Kenneth Murray.
It is going to be interesting to see how the aggressive moves pay off during the season, but there could be even more on the way.
MORE: Stephen Jones celebrates Cowboys offseason moves in viral video
Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones spoke to reporters and would not close the door on the team potentially making more moves before the start of the season.
"I've said it forever: there are 365 days a year," Jones said. "Certainly, if we see something that would improve our football team, we'd make a move."
That mindset and approach is something Cowboys fans aren't used to, but it's great to hear from the front office.
MORE: Cowboys are once again NFL on FOX darlings with Tom Brady & the A-Team
Let's just hope the moves pay off so the team can continue to be aggressive moving forward.
Dallas will open the 2025 preseason on Saturday, August 9, on the road against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
The regular season campaign gets underway on Thursday, September 4, with a trip to Lincoln Financial Field to face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each game
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2025: Ranking the 7 must-see games
NFC East predictions 2025: Where will Cowboys finish in division?
Cowboys 2025 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but that his old team is